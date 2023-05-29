Poly Ibadan gets licence to operate FM Radio station

The Polytechnic, Ibadan in Oyo State has been granted a licence by the National Broadcasting Commission to operate a radio station.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Registrar of the institution, Modupe Fawale, on Sunday in Ibadan.

Fawale said the right to operate the FM Radio Station was conveyed to the school through a letter from the NBC with reference number: NBC/SEC/LIC/19/VOL.iv, dated May 22, 2023, to the Rector of the institution, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi.

She said: “The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted The Polytechnic, Ibadan, operating licence for Poly Ibadan FM Radio station.

“The letter signed by Igomu Onoja, PHD, Secretary to the commission, on behalf of the Director-General, noted that the licence was a temporary one.

“This is pending the time all the required payments would be made by the institution for the application for operating a radio station submitted to the commission.

“The Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde, according to Rector of the institution, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, will graciously flag off operation of the Radio station very soon.”