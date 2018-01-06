Poly Ibadan announces resumption

The authorities of the Polytechnic, Ibadan on Saturday said the institution will reopen on January 8 for the 2017/18 academic Session.

The Registrar, Hezekiah Fehintola, urged candidates who had been offered admission to log on to the institution’s website to pay the acceptance fee

Fehintola also asked old students to log on to the website for details on registration and other activities.

The Registrar said academic activities will commence on January 15 for both freshmen and old students.

The polytechnic, founded in 1970, was shut on November 2, 2017 after the academic staff union of the institution embarked on an indefinite strike over non payment of salaries and other benefits by the state government.