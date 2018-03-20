Pollution: FG to construct N18b secondary treatment plant in Kano 

The Federal Government is to construct a secondary treatment plant in Kano at the cost of N18bn to curb environmental pollution.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Makoda, made this disclosure on Tuesday while monitoring the plants at Sharada area of the state.

He said that the present state administration had been at its best to tackle environmental issues in many parts of the state.

Makoda called on the residents of the area to exercise patience for the plan to unfold.

The construction, he said, would come in three phases in order to curtail the bad odour being experienced by the residents of the area.

The commissioner said the State Government had directed industries in the state to provide a primary treatment plant, to be connected to the secondary plant.

The Ward Head of the area, Mallam Zubairu Muhammed, said the discharge from the industries was a source of concern to the residents of the area.

He explained that the waste discharged, especially in the evening by the industries in the area, usually left the residents sleepless due to the odour emanating from it.

Muhammed implored the State Government to assist them by following up on the Federal Government’s efforts to find solution to the problem.

NAN reports that residents of Sharada, Tukuntawa and Shagari quarters which were surrounded by industries and tanneries have decried the terrible odour from the industries.