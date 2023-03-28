Polls: Umahi mocks Ayu for giving APC victory, seeks position for Wike

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has mocked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, for handing over victory to the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also advised Tinubu to appoint Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike into his cabinet for his role in APC’s victory.

Umahi said these when he spoke on Monday at the commissioning of the remodelled Community Secondary School, Okoro Nu Odo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He highlighted the role Wike, a member of the PDP, played in the election of Tinubu.

He said: “God, directly and indirectly, made Governor Wike very much available, and so there is no way APC can conclude about the success of the election without mentioning Governor Wike.

“And we will be asking Asiwaju/Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the Federal Government.

“He has a lot to offer for the unity of the country.”

Umahi then went on to mock Ayu, who has been at loggerheads with Wike and other members of the G5, for “working for” Tinubu’s election.

He said: “I want to also thank very highly the suspended chairman of PDP.

“He did very well because had he accepted to resign, it would have been very difficult for the APC.

“So, he’s our man and I commend him very well.

“And I’m begging Wike, they should lift his suspension so that he can suspend many more of your leaders.

“We love what he has done, and so we commend him.

“And I think Asiwaju must know that he worked for him and must also integrate him in the next administration.”