Polls Shift: Obaseki calls for calm in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has called on residents of the state to remain calm against the background of the rescheduling of the general elections by Independent National Electoral Commission.

Obaseki in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, in Benin on Saturday, urged everyone to go about their lawful businesses.

He said: “With the rescheduling of the general elections by INEC, I kindly enjoin everyone to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.”

Early on Saturday, INEC announced that the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for the day had been shifted to February 23.

The Commission also said that the Governorship and State Assembly elections as well as the Council polls in the Federal Capital Territory formerly slated for March 2 would hold on March 9.