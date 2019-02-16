Polls shift: INEC has questions to answer -Babatope

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Ebenezer Babatope on Saturday, described the rescheduling of the general elections as unfortunate.

Babatope expressed the view in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria in reaction to the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission on the polls.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, said after an emergency meeting of the Commission late on Friday that the Presidential and National Assembly elections fixed for Saturday had been shifted to Saturday, February 23.

Yakubu added that the Governorship and state legislative polls as well as Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory had been shifted from March 2 to March 9.

He explained that the postponement was necessitated by some logistic and operational challenges and that the rescheduling would enable the Commission to address the issues to deliver promised credible polls.

Babatope faulted INEC’s explanation for the shift, saying it was not convincing.

The PDP Chieftain, a former Minister of Transport, said the Commission had always reiterated its readiness to conduct the polls, adding that it was disappointing the elections were shifted few hours to the commencement of the exercise.

He said he believed INEC had a different motive for rescheduling the elections.

He said: “INEC has questions to answer on the postponement. They owe Nigerians an explanation on the real reason for the shift.

“The explanation the Commission gave is not just convincing. You know there were challenges and you kept on saying, you are ready, you are ready.

“Just when Nigerians were about keeping a date with history with some travelling to their home states and villages to vote, you suddenly announced a shift on election eve.

“It is unfortunate, and I believe the facts will soon emerge on the real reason for the shift.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to keep calm on the development and not be discouraged.

Babatope said he strongly believed the will of the people would prevail at the end of the day.

Also, Senator Solomon Adeola described the rescheduling of the polls as unfortunate.

In a statement by his media aide, Chief Kayode Odunaro, Adeola said he was disappointed by INEC’s decision.

He also urged citizens not to be discouraged but continue to play their part in the journey toward achieving a perfect electoral system.

Adeola advised Nigerians to keep faith with All Progressives Congress in the rescheduled elections by voting for its candidates.

He said the return of PDP to power would have serious consequences for the country.