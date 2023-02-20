Polls: PSC appoints police monitors + Mobile numbers

The Police Service Commission, the body constitutionally empowered to discipline Police Officers except the Inspector General of Police, among other responsibilities, has appointed National, Zonal and State Coordinators for the exercise.

This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechikwu Ani.

The Commission has already approved the participation of over 360 of its Staff to depart for the 36 states of the Federation to monitor the conduct of Police Officers on election duties.

The Commission warned that it will sanction any Police Officer involved in any form of misconduct before, during or immediately after the elections as it is determined to ensure that policemen on election duties must conduct themselves within the approved rules and regulations.

Dedicated telephone numbers for the public to report misconduct or exemplary behaviour of Police Officers on duty have been provided to assist Nigerians play a major role in enthroning civil participation in election policing.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, will be leading the Commission’s strong delegation as the National Coordinator and assisted by the Honourable Commissioners representing the six geopolitical zones as Zonal Coordinators.

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, will serve as the Deputy National Coordinator.

The Commission on February 15, 2023 held a training programme for State Coordinators and also organised a two-day induction course for staff monitors.

The Commission’s monitors will benchmark police conduct during the elections with the approved standard operational guidelines for police conduct.

The Commission’s Coordinators and their dedicated telephone lines are:

1. HON. JUSTICE CLARA BATA OGUNBIYI – NATIONAL COORDINATOR

2. HON. COMM. BAWA LAWAL – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE, 08037861342

3. HON. COMM. AUSTIN BRAIMOH – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH SOUTH ZONE 08037881566

4. HON COMM. ROMMY MOM ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 08036081967

5. Hon. ONYEMUCHE NNAMANI – ZONAL COORDINATOR/SOUTH EAST ZONE 08033598169

6. HON COMM. HAJIA NAJATU MOHAMMED – ZONAL COORDINATOR/NORTH WEST ZONE 08065505757

7. DR (MRS.) IFEOMA A. ANYANWUTAKU – DEPUTY NATIONAL COORDINATOR, 08038448277

8. OLUMIDE SODEINDE – Ag. ZONAL COORDINATOR/ SOUTH WEST/OGUN 08065265651

9. IKECHUKWU ANI – MEDIA COORDINATOR, 08033345362

STATE COORDINATORS

1. FERDINAND EKPE – ABIA, 08034741057

2. MOHAMMED BILIKISU – ADAMAWA, 08062466060

3. ANTHONY INIOBONG UKO – AKWA IBOM, 08061309837

4. OKOLI ANULI ELFREDA – ANAMBRA, 08064696711

5. UMAR BASHAR KABIR – BAUCHI, 08033114047

6. ODEH EMMANUELLA DUNIYA – BAYELSA, 08033091558

7. IHYOM EUCHARIA NGOHILE – BENUE, 08063178426

7. SANUSI YUSUF MUHAMMAD – BORNO, 07034761176

9. OKOI-UYOUYO MATHIAS – CROSS RIVER, 08023677969

10. ODIDO GLORY ONWAGAH – DELTA, 08033130078

11. MONDAY NWAIGWE – EBONYI, 07032028842

12. AKOKO JOEL ENINA – EDO, 08056148647

13. JENNIFER AGBO – EKITI, 08055480701

14. ONYISHI FESTUS – ENUGU, 08053399365

15. ABUBAKAR SADIQ MUHAMMED – FCT, ABUJA, 08027821126

16. FAMAH DANIEL TYEM – GOMBE, 08033088506

17. MURUAKO CHIDUMA GEORGE – IMO, 08035909482

18. IDRIS BARAYA – JIGAWA, 08050793551

19. OKUNRINBOYE JUSTINA ADA – KADUNA, 08033145592

20. IBRAHIM MAIKUDI – KANO, 08166857559

21. AMINU ABUBAKAR MALUMFASHI – KATSINA, 08033148814

22. KWAMBO HAUWA AHMAD – KEBBI 08065775232

23. DADA BABATUNDE JOSEPH – KOGI, 08054970152

24. OLUMO MARIAM ADEJOKE – KWARA, 08181209688

24. EMAFIYE AJAYI-DANIELS – LAGOS, 08037004465

26. MAMBO SANI – NASARAWA, 08033866167

27. MUHAMMED AHMED GIMBA – NIGER, 07032890001

28. ADEOLA OMOOLORUN ALBERT – ONDO, 08084385726

29. AKUBO LADI – OSUN, 08035954253

30. SOLOMON JIBRIN – OYO, 08050517678

31. WUYEP PONFA AUDU – PLATEAU 08036707485

32. SAAGWE BRIGHTEN FRIDAY – RIVERS 08037879854

33. BAPPAI ABDULLAHI SULEIMAN – SOKOTO, 08056142699

34. ALIYU AHMAD – TARABA, 08099352527

35. UMAR AUDU MAI – YOBE, 08137403209

36. LABARAN AHMED – ZAMFARA, 08067184848.