Polls: Police deploy in Lagos Island following eruption of violence

The Lagos State Police Command has explained why there was violence on Lagos Island today 27th February 2023.

According to the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyjin, the violence was caused by traders who reneged on an agreement not to open shops on Sunday and Monday.

Hundeyin responded to a message shared by a Nigerian on his social media handle.

The Nigerian had tweeted: “APC thugs are on the rampage on the streets of Lagos because Peter Obi won Tinubu. In Abibu Oki street off Broadstreet in Mandilas market Lagos Island, they are chasing the Igbos, robbing them and destroying properties.”

Swiftly reacting to the tweet, Hundeyin described it as fake news.

He added: “The market association agreed that shops would remain closed yesterday and today. Igbo traders this morning decided to renege on the agreement and open shops. Some hoodlums took it upon themselves to enforce compliance. The police were alerted.

“The police arrived promptly. The hoodlums fled upon sighting police patrol vans. Not one shop was vandalised. Not one person was robbed. Not one person was injured. Normalcy was swiftly returned, and officers remain on the ground.”

Hundeyin’s reaction has however caused mixed reactions, with some Nigerians accusing him of profiling a certain group of people.