Polls: Police deploy AIG, three CPs to Anambra + Their phone numbers

The Anambra State Police Command has said it is well prepared and ready for the 2023 General Election.

The Command made the disclosure in a statement by its spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Wednesday.

The release disclosed that the Command has received strategic commanders for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

Ikenga said that the strategic commanders deployed to the state for the elections include the newly-deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police, Friday Eboka.

He said that Eboka, before his posting as election supervisor for Zone 13, comprising of Anambra and Enugu States Commands, was the AIG in charge of Zone 16.

He said: “He shall supervise the three Commissioners of Police deployed to the three senatorial districts of the state, including the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Echeng Echeng, for the 2023 General Elections.”

The statement disclosed that the Commissioners on elections duties in the state include DCP Yusuf. A. Apaje, who will be in charge of Anambra North.

Ikenga said that Apaje can be reached through the phone number 08037073372 at anytime the need arises.

Also, it stated that CP Julius. A. Okoro will be in charge of Anambra South and can be reached through the phone number 08033447493, while CP Selem. V. Amachere is for Anambra Central and can be reached through the phone number 08033167086.

The statement said that CP Echeng will be the coordinating Commissioner for the State and can be reached on phone number 08036448894.

Ikenga informed the public that the new AIG of Zone 13 (Anambra and Enugu), AIG Eboka, can be reached on GSM No 08037202626.

The Command, therefore, urged the people of the State to come out en masse to exercise their franchise and vote for candidates of their choice.

The release said that adequate deployments have been made to ensure that elections are peaceful, hitch-free and secured.

Ikenga said that the Command has released its strategic phone and situation room phone numbers which can be called to request any security services, especially during these elections.

He added: “These are the Command Control Room Number/Situation room numbers 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002.”