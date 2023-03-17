Polls: OBIdients announce vigil at collation centres

The supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, have called on members of the party in Lagos State to prepare for a vigil at the Collation Centres in Lagos for the March 18, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Popularly known as OBIdients, the followers and Support Groups announced the move in a message on Thursday.

The message, which was circulated on various social media platforms, was titled: “Collation Vigil March 18th, 2023!”

It reads in full: “Lagos Obidients & Support groups, we are sleeping over at all 245 Ward & LGA Collation Centers on Saturday night from 5pm – 6am.

“Take Generators, Music Equipment, Portable lights, canopy, chairs, food & drinks.

“Community leaders, religious leaders, retired military personnel, civil servants and respected members of your community should be present along with every youth who means well for this country.

“The Police & Military will perform their constitutional duties!

“#Collationvigil.”