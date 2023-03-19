Polls: Obasanjo fails to vote first time since 1999, aide offers reason

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not vote on Saturday in the Governorship and House of Assembly polls in Ogun State on Saturday.

Many were surprised as Obasanjo did not show up at his Polling Unit 22, Ward 11, Olusomi Compound, Totoro, Abeokuta.

It will be the first time the former two-term president and former military ruler of the country will not vote in any election since the return of the country to democratic rule in 1999.

Speaking on the absence of Obasanjo at the polls, his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he was out of the country.

Akinyemi said Obasanjo left the country 10 days ago with the plan of returning a day before the polls.

He said: “Chief Obasanjo had traveled 10 days ago to India, US and UK.

“He was supposed to return back to the country yesterday (Friday), March 17, but could not return.”