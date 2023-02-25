Polls: NSCDC van taking materials, operatives to Lagos crashes in Abuja + Video

A van belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on election duty has been involved in an accident.

According to available information, the van, which crashed on Friday, had both operatives and polls materials in it.

The crash on Friday evening occurred at Giri Roundabout Bridge, Abuja.

The vehicle, from images seen by The Eagle Online, must have summersaulted several times.

A report by the Nigeria Television Authority showed an eyewitness who confirmed that the operatives of the NSCDC in the vehicle were injured.

The unidentified eyewitness said he was not sure if one of them with a head injury would survive because of the severity.

He said the injured were escorted to the hospital by Officers of the Corps.

The video also showed passersby assisting in picking the election materials that were scattered on the road following the accident.