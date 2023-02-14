Polls: Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo backs Peter Obi

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has declared her support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi.

The actress made the declaration on her social media handle, where she posted Obi’s photo, declaring herself “OBIdient”.

The Eze Nwanyi (Queen Mother), as she’s fondly called by her beau, Paulo, and mother of two wrote: “My choice is @peterobigregory we need a breath of fresh air & I strongly believe in his vision & mission, most especially his management skills.

“Nigeria cannot be repaired in 4 years but we need a positive starting point for a better Nigeria so that our children & the ones yet unborn won’t have to face this hardship we’re facing.

“We need to start building a system that will work for the betterment of our people & our country.

“We need accountability for every wrong or right decision that is made …. Lies will no longer slide.

“This vote is not about ethnicity & religion for me….. It’s about ending the struggle & pain of the common man. It’s about not letting the death of all those who lost their lives during the endsars protest go in vain.

“….. This is deep for me…..But unfortunately, I can’t campaign bcos I’m a target ….. if God willing, I pray that his Excellency Peter Obi wins & I pray he doesn’t disappoint us when he gets in, so help us God.

“If he doesn’t win, whoever wins I pray leads Nigeria right, if not, Nigeria will not be able to stand the doom that will await.

“Please vote your choice, vote peacefully, protect your vote, vote your conscience, vote for a better Nigeria…… God bless Nigeria, God bless us all … #iamobedient #obedientmovement.”