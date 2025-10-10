Polls: NOA tasks media practitioners on probe of manifestos

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has encouraged media practitioners to introduce the probing of manifestoes of aspiring political office holders as part of their responsibilities to reshape the country from frivolous and unkept promises.

The Director General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the charge at the 9th Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

The AGC, held in Lagos on Thursday, was themed: “Reconciling Campaign Promises with Governance Realities: Challenges and Prospect.”

Issa-Onilu pointed out that most of the manifestos are not originally from those who presented them but the party they belong to, adding that they end up subscribing to such.

He thus encouraged media practitioners to probe this.

He said: ‘Some people proposed manifestos, which are not theirs, but party manifestos.

“They end up subscribing to their party manifestos.

“As journalists, we do not question manifestos, but populate our airtime with other things.”

Issa-Onilu equally pointed out that the manifesto of the Federal Government is the manifesto that was used by President Bola Tinubu to govern Lagos State as governor, explaining that the NOA is to communicate government projects.

Also Read

The Director General added that the government requires value documentation, recalling that before he joined the agency, he was among those who said it should be scrapped, but when he got there, he discovered that the staff there are committed.

He said: “Before I went to NOA, I was among those who said it should be scrapped.

“It is not the Agency’s problem but a Nigerian problem.

“When I got there, I discovered that the staff there are committed.

“I am an agency under a Ministry.

“There is the problem of the need to have them buy into what I want to do.

“I am lucky to get the support of the President who is interested in the unity of the country.”