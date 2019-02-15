Polls: Nigerian airspace remains open for flight operations

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority says the nation’s airspace will remain open for flight operations in spite of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had announced that movement of persons would be restricted from 6 a.m due to the elections, while also announcing the closure of the land borders.

However, Adurogboye said this would not stop foreign flights from coming into the country.

He said: “The airlines are free to come in, but once they get here, the passengers have to wait at the airport until the period of restriction elapses before leaving for their various destinations.”

Meanwhile, domestic airlines in the country have rescheduled their flight services, due to the elections.

Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah, told NAN that the airline would not operate its regional and domestic flights on February 16 and March 2 as a result of the polls.

He said: “Notices have been sent to our passengers five days ago that we will not operate on Feb. 16 and March 2 because of the elections.”

Also, the Media Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the airline had sent notices to its guests that it would not operate on both days.

NAN reports that Nigerians are set to go to the polls on February 16 to elect their President and National Assembly members.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had also fixed March 2 for governorship and state assembly polls.