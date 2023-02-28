Polls: Mr Macaroni berates Governor Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been berated over the incident of October 20, 2020, when some youths were killed during a protest while holding the Nigerian flag.

Mr Macaroni berated Sanwo-Olu in a tweet for telling Lagosians to keep calm over the results of the 2023 polls.

Recall that there had been pockets of violence in Lagos State following the loss of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Labour Party’s Peter Obi, in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the APC in the March 11, 2023 governorship election, had tweeted: “I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

“Let us remain calm.

“All will be well.

“We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain.”

Reacting, the skit maker noted that the Governor has not impressed him and Nigerian youths, who were killed during the #EndSARS protest.

He therefore asked Lagosians to vote for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, popularly known as GRV.

Mr Macaroni tweeted: “I don’t know about others but you have not impressed ME as Governor of Lagos State!

“Lagos youths were killed some others brutalized and dehumanised under your watch.

“Please sir, kindly call for Peace like this also on March 11th.

“So we can peacefully come out and Vote for GRV!”