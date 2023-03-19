Polls: Mad man eats sacrifice at Lagos Polling Unit + Video

A mad man has eaten a sacrifice placed at a Polling Unit in Graceland Estate, Ajah, Lagos State.

This was revealed in a video posted by popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, as polling began on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Saturday conducted the Governorship and House of Assemblies elections across the country.

In the video that went viral on Saturday, the mad man was seen comfortably seated eating the sacrifice.

Henshaw wrote: “See what happened to one of their sacrifices at a polling unit. Grace land estate Ajah .

“Who hungry no care whether na sacrifice or not.

“E no CORNcen am ”