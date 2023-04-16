Polls: EFCC arrests 12 in Kano, Katsina for alleged vote buying – Official

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it arrested 12 persons for alleged vote buying in Saturday’s supplementary polls in Kano and Katsina States.

This development was revealed by the EFCC Kano Zonal Commander, Faruk Dogondaji, to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Dogondaji said the suspects were arrested with N1.5 million cash in Kano and Katsina States.

According to him, 10 were arrested in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State and two in Kankiya LGA of Katsina State.

Dogondaji said the suspects were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash in some polling units.

He said that the 10 suspects were apprehended with N1,357,500 million in Doguwa LGA, while the two suspects were arrested with N242,000 in Kankia LGA.

“We will also be physically present in all the collection centres to prevent change of results,” he said.

He said that the presence of the personnel in the electoral process would add credibility to the exercise.

The EFCC Commander said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.