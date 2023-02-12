Polls: Actress Toyin Abraham attacked for backing Tinubu

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has been attacked for declaring her support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actress was declared dead and put inside a coffin in a post that has since gone viral on the social media.

Reacting to the development, the actress said it should not be a sin to declare one’s choice on any issue.

Abraham wrote: “It is no more democracy if you don’t allow people to make their decisions freely.

“Everyone cannot see things from your own angle only.

“Bullying, harassing, and threatening people’s life because they disagree with you on personal choice shouldn’t be encouraged at all.”

Abraham, who reiterated her support for Tinubu, then added: “Why would anyone put this out there?

“Why?

“Why should anyone wish others bad because they made a different choice?

“Why?

“Death is not my portion in Jesus name.

“#asiwajubaby #iamasiwajubaby.”