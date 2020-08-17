The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has explained that politics should not be seen as a career opportunity but an avenue to serve and contribute to the growth of society.

Speaking on “Politics 101 with Peter Obi” platform, Obi said taking on politics as a full time career was wrong and would only result in engaging in unwholesome practices like looting of public funds, accepting kick-backs and other corrupt practices in order to survive.

Obi who called for more political involvement among Nigerian youths, advised against going into politics with what he described as “entitlement mindset”.

He said political positions should be seen as platforms to increase public wealth rather than gather private wealth.

Obi said: “The main aim of participating in politics should be to contribute to the growth and development of society not for self aggrandisement.

“Every serving and aspiring political office holder should aim at increasing the public wealth and not gathering private wealth.

“Public wealth enriches the lives of the citizens, while private wealth only benefits one individual.”

Recounting his political journey and what made him to join politics, Obi said the deplorable security situation in Anambra State prior to 2003 and the industrial action that left primary and secondary schools shut and the stagnant education sector, pushed him to be part of the political system that would rebuild the state.

He said he went into politics as a successful businessman, with the sole aim of contributing to a better society, which when he left office as the Governor of Anambra State, he felt satisfied with the level of growth and development the state witnessed under him in all sectors of the economy.

Obi stated that there were no special requirements needed for one to be involved in politics apart from the passion to serve and contribute to society.

He advised all young aspiring politicians to have other meaningful endeavours that would cater for their financial needs even as they pursue their political ambitions.