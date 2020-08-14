Most Nollywood actors have at one time or the other spoken up about the state of the country and how the political system is affecting the growth and development in Nigeria.

Like most of her colleagues, actress Ruth Kadiri took to her social media handle to condemn politicians who misuse public funds.

The mother of one said that voting should be abolished until there is a death sentence law enacted against politicians who misuse public funds.

She wrote: “We should abolish voting in Nigeria until death sentence laws are given to politicians and public servants who misuse Nigeria’s funds. I said what I said. Correct me if I’m wrong and tell me what your government has done for you

“The number one problem of Nigeria is political parties. Best we start voting for political parties so that when a party candidate fails in office we know we’re done with that party no stories.”