The thirteen native doctors, popularly known as babalawo; Islamic clerics, called alfas; and a pastor who allegedly killed a 30-year-old housewife, Abosede Adeyemi Iyanda, have been arrested by the operatives of the Inspector General of police Intelligence Response Team in Ogun State.

The suspects already in police custody are Segun Olaniyi, 42; Ayodemeji Adileye, aka AY de human being butcher, 25; Babalola Akanbi, 48; Adeifa Sogbeyinde, 37; Rasaq Rasaq Arabs, 27; Sunday Akinyemi, 41; Adewole Olwafemi, aka Pastor, 38; Mustapha Ajibola, aka Alfa, 31; Mustapha Iliya, 30; Shilola Amodu, aka Alfa, 38; Jamiu Abass, 25; Smooth Kazeem, aka Alfa, 37; and Adesola Oduyemi, 56.

Eight other suspects, including those who buy human parts for various purposes, are still at large.

According to a source, on November 3, 2019, based on a petition written to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, through the Commander of the IGP Special Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, by one Segun Adeyemi of the missing or sudden disappearance of his daughter, Abosede, on her way back from her place of work on October 15, 2019, the Ogun State annex of the IGP IRT went into action and arrested the 13 suspects, with eight of them still at large.

On how the suspects were netted, the source further disclosed that on the strength of the data by the IRT Ogun State team, one Segun Olaniyi was tracked and arrested.

Olaniyi’s confession led the IRT detectives to Abeokuta and different villages such as Ifo, Itori, Papalanto and Adigbe, where 11 suspects were arrested.

Eight confessed to the kidnapping and killing and buying of the body parts of the victim.

They also narrated how the victim was slaughtered.

They said Olaniyi called Babalola and Ayo on phone to come and do the slaughtering of the woman that was formerly his childhood girlfriend but now married to another man.

Abosede was slaughtered when she visited Olaniyi in his ritual office by the side of a river.

While in his office, Olaniyi told Ayo to go and buy food for the woman who they said felt very tired after a long distance journey.

Olaniyi then put a drug that would make her weak and sleepy.

Olaniyi later told her to go to the stream by the side of his office and wash her hair completely naked.

She was escorted by Ayo and Akambi.

While she was washing her hair, Ayo pushed her head inside the water and brought out a pocket knife and killed her.

Ayo and Akanbi then carried her body out of the water.

On the dry ground, Ayo used his knife to cut the body into pieces.

He separated the flesh and the bones as directed by Olaniyi, assisted by Akanbi.

They later skinned the her dead body to the point that they completely separated the bones from the flesh and cut them to pieces.

They later sold the head, bones and meat to Alfas and a pastor and others who wanted to do money ritual.

Those who could not meet up with the ritual requirements ended up roasting their meat and drank hot drinks with it.

The IRT operatives recovered decomposed human breast, burnt human flesh mixed with liquid substance in a bottle and calabash, one complete human foot, pieces of dry human skull, one Jeep with registration number KTU 801 FP, one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration number JGB 019 VC, one unregistered Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Matrix with registration number AKD 703 FU.

The source further disclosed that the surveyor who sold the land close to the stream to Olaniyi to build his ritual office is now being interrogated by IRT operatives.

In his confession Olaniyi said: “I am from Asi village, Odo Otin LGA, Osun State.

“I dropped out of school at Primary 5 and married two wives, with four children.

“I am now a native doctor.

“I learnt welding before I changed to native doctor thing.

“It was at the back of Oja Oba, Abule Egba area of Lagos, in the house of one native doctor named Native Dr. Iyawonu that I learnt how to become a native doctor.

“I talk to oracle to give me solution to my customers’ health challenges.

“I worship Ifa.

“It was during our meeting that I met one native doctor who told me that the fastest way to become rich is to join ritualists.”

On how he planned the killing of the woman, Olaniyi said: “She called me on phone that she was coming to see me.

“I asked her the reason for her visit, she said she wanted financial assistance to boost her business.

“When she arrived, I called Akanbi who is my helping hand to come around that someone will visit us.

“Already, we had a work at hand so Stop suggested we use her for the work.

“We killed her beside my house.

“I carried the head, two hands and part of the meat.

“I sold the head N40,000 to Africa; one hand to orthodox doctor, Dr. Muyideen N15,000; and the other hand to Tonight N15,000.

“I sold the meat to one Alfa, named Sunday Akinyemi N10,000; Rasaq N5,000; Mustafa N5,000.

“It was Ajibola that introduced Mustapha Iliya to me.

“I used part of the flesh to do powdered medicine and if taken with hot drink, it will bring customers.

“At times we kill husbands of some of our victims to make them widows to join us in bringing victims to be slaughtered.”

In his confession, Stop said: “I am from Iwugo village, Ogun State.

“I am married with two kids but my father married two wives and I was a welder before I became babalawo.

“I used to assist Segun.

“If he wants to buy kola or to kill goat, I am the one to clean the goat.

“Segun gave me N200 to buy food for her and he put sleeping medicine in the food.

“I and Ayo killed her in the stream.

“We used to use Cameron, Atari pepper and human flesh to prepare money medicine.”

In his confession, Adewole said: “I am a pastor.

“I perform miracle with human flesh.

“I bought human flesh N5,000.

“The alfas said they bought the meat N5,000 each and they used it to prepare charm for their customers.

“We also give it raw to some customers to chew and wash down with hot (drink).

“There is no difference between a black person and a white person.

“It is the buyer that determines the person to be kidnapped and killed for money ritual.”

Meanwhile the operatives have intensified efforts to arrest those still at large.

The husband of the murdered woman, Wahude Yoda, said her wife was 31 years old and gave the ages of the four boys the murdered wife gave as: 12, seven, five and three.

The husband also said she told him she wanted to go and visit her mother, while the mother, Alice Adeyemi, said she called her on the third day, she said she was still with Segun.

Meanwhile, some highly placed personalities within and outside Ogun State have started relocating as the police are determined to go after those who had one way or the other been involved in money ritual with the suspects in police net now, a top police source also revealed.