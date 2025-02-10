Political rivalries are just for entertaining Nigerians, not real – Fayemi

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has posited that political fights among politicians are not genuine, but merely meant to entertain Nigerians.

At his 60th birthday thanksgiving service at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Isan Ekiti on Sunday, Fayemi rejected the idea of strong hatred among political figures, especially those made worse by and on social media.

In his words: “So, all these things you read on social media are for your entertainment.

“Many will wonder why Governor Segun Oni is here. During his birthday, I spent the entire day with him, and Governor Ayodele Fayose too would have been here without hesitation if he was around.”

He also said irrespective of the political differences or party affiliations, politicians, especially those from Ekiti State, are not enemies.

“The vision we have always had is a state that will not be separated by political divide.

“We might belong to different political parties, but there is one party that we collectively belong to—that is the Ekiti Party, Ekiti Progressive Party—and our governor is carrying on with that,” Fayemi stated.

Reflecting on his political journey and milestone birthday, Fayemi expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “I am a product of grace, and I have so many reasons to be thankful to God at 60.

“I also want to thank our governor for making me proud. it could have been otherwise.

“Things could have gone awry, but he is also a product of grace and that is why in spite of the travails that one might experience in the world of politics, we have a very cordial relationship based on mutual love and mutual respect.”

During his 60th birthday celebration, Fayemi received heartfelt praise from political leaders across the country, especially from President Bola Tinubu.

In his tribute, Tinubu praised Fayemi’s significant role in Nigerian politics, particularly his contributions to the 2013 merger that led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a two-term governor, he (Fayemi) served the people amid severe economic challenges.

“There is no doubt that he made his mark in the governance of Ekiti State,” Tinubu stated, adding, “Dr. Fayemi has exemplified service as an academic, author, administrator, and development expert.

“As he turns 60, I wish him continued health and fulfillment in the years ahead.”

Also speaking, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, described Fayemi’s 60th birthday as a celebration of “a life dedicated to service and excellence.”

He said, “The only thing I am going to say is to thank you for your support and for handholding me. Thank you so much for all you have done for Ekiti people, thank you so much for all that you have done for your mentees all over the world.

“I thank Erelu Bisi Fayemi and Folajimi for sharing you with us. We are proud of you, Ekiti people are immensely proud of your achievements; it has been 60 years of progressive impact.”

Dignitaries at the event included former Governor Segun Oni, Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye, Adeoye Aribasoye, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, the first civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, among others.

