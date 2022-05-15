Polio: Jigawa targets 1.7m children for immunization

The Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA), has announced about 1.7 million children are targeted for immunization against polio virus in the ongoing campaign in the North Western State.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Kabir Ibrahim, in Dutse Sunday in Dutse disclosed that the exercise was being conducted simultaneously in all 27 local government areas of the state.

He said the four-day exercise, which began on May 14, was being conducted smoothly and without any hitch, as the agency had received enough Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) and other logistics for the exercise.

The ES sought for the support and cooperation of traditional and religious leaders, as well as other stakeholders for successful conduct of the exercise.

Ibrahim also urged parents to ensure that their children were vaccinated at any of the designated centres in their communities.

“All stakeholders, especially parents, should please cooperate with the immunization officials for a hitch-free exercise.

“We believe that the cooperation will facilitate quick response in combating the disease and address other emergency situations in the state,” Ibrahim said