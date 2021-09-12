Polio: Jigawa LG targets 57,145 children for immunisation

The Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) says it is targeting 57,145 children for inoculation against polio in the second round exercise in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by Malam Usman Binyaminu, the state Technical Facilitator, at the inauguration of the immunisation exercise on Saturday in Malammadori.

A statement by the Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Musa Muhammad, on Sunday in Dutse quoted Binyaminu as saying that 57,707 children were inoculated against the disease in the last round of the exercise in the area.

He, therefore, urged the council’s chairman, Malam Hussaini Umar, to attend the daily debriefing meeting towards promoting stakeholders engagement to facilitate successful conduct of the exercise.

The statement also quoted Malam Hamisu Muhammad, the Health Educator in the area, as disclosing that the council received 66,150 doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), and deployed 109 personnel for the exercise.

“Mr Hamza Bello, the Primary Healthcare Coordinator in the area, sought the support of community and religious leaders to mobilise participation in the exercise.

“Also, the chairman of the council pledged maximum support to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise,” the statement said.

The five-day exercise would be conducted between September 11 and September 15.