Policing waterways, our priority — Commissioner of Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated his Command’s commitment to policing the waterways in the State.

Odumosu gave this reassurance on Tuesday during his security assessment tour to some riverine areas of Lagos State.

Areas visited included Tarkwa Bay, Ilashe and Igbologun, suspected to be used as criminal hideouts.

The security assessment was part of Odumosu’s determined efforts in making the state safe for all law-abiding citizens and a no-go area for criminals.

The work tour was informed by the need to further fortify the waterways following recent incidents of kidnapping in the state.

Accompanied by Senior Police Officers from the Marine Police Unit and other tactical Commanders for a show-of-force on water during the security assessment, the Commissioner of Police used the opportunity to inspect Police’s operational facilities in the area with a view to repositioning them for optimal performance.

The Police boss assured residents of the state that in addition to robust security provided on the mainland, policing the waterways would remain his additional priority.

The CP, therefore, warned criminals infiltrating the State through the waterways to commit heinous crimes to have a change of heart or be prepared to meet their Waterloo.

“No part of the state will be used as a sanctuary for criminal elements,” he declared.