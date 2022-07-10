Policemen threaten to label young man IPOB member, extort N600,500

Some operatives of the Anambra State Police Command are in trouble for extorting a young man, simply identified as Chidiebere, of N600,500 after threatening to label him a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

This was disclosed by a human rights activist and Coordinator of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, Harrison Gwamnishu.

The activist, who fought for Chidiebere, disclosed that the incident occurred on July 4, 2022.

Gwamnishu said the young man had just left Shoprite in Onitsha, the Anambra State capital, when he was accosted by police operatives from Onitsha Central Police Station.

He said having seen Chidiebere with an iPhone, the policemen, allegedly including one Harrison Emerenini, arrested him at about 7:45pm and did not release him until 2am after he had given them N600,500.

He said following a report to Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, he took up the case and succeeded in getting the refund of the N600,500 extorted from the youth.

Reacting to the report, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, vowed that the operatives involved in the “ignominious act” would be fished out and punished.

In a statement on Saturday, Ikenga said: “The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a trending report from social media on extorted but recovered money from a policeman in the Command.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of X-Squad to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The CP, who frowned at such an act, reiterated that the command under his watch, would not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct by police personnel.

“He also urged the citizens to report any police alterations or misconducts to X-Squad and the Public Complaints Bureau of the Command.”