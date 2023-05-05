Policemen caught on video assaulting civilians, say they took one way + Video

Three policemen, with one in mufti, have been caught on video assaulting a civilian.

The incident, according to available information, occurred on the Old Abeokuta Road in Agege area of Lagos State.

The incident, according to available information, occurred on the Old Abeokuta Road in Agege area of Lagos State.

However, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said it was a case of a motorist and a passenger driving against traffic, popularly known as One Way.

Hundeyin, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said: “On Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at about 1400hrs, the duo of Bamigbose Kabiru and Toheeb Bakare riding in a Lexus ES350 along Old Abeokuta Road, Agege ran into heavy traffic. Out of impatience, they diverted to the other side of the road, driving against oncoming traffic.

“Upon sighting the police ahead, the driver switched off the ignition right in the middle of the road and ran away with the key. The other passenger too ran away. Thinking of how to get out of the mess, the passenger spinned a story, falsely accusing the officers of demanding to search their phones. The police officers attempted to effect an arrest which the driver violently resisted. The vehicle was successfully towed to the station.

“Had they been truly asked to surrender their phones for search, why then the need to run faraway from their car? Running away after a traffic violation definitely raises suspicions.

“Meanwhile, incidents of assault are being investigated and anyone found culpable will be made to answer.

“@lagospoliceng CP Idowu Owohunwa will not tolerate assault by his men or on his men.”

However, many who responded to the tweet said Hundeyin and the policemen involved were less than truthful.

Their argument was that that men could not have abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road, knowing fully well they would still have been caught and the car impounded until they showed.