Policemen caught on camera brutalising students with cutlass defaulted, say Imo Police

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, said the Command has identified six policemen who were caught on camera using cutlass to brutalise students of Imo State University.

Since the video was uploaded on the social media, it has travelled fast like wildfire, eliciting outrage and condemnation, especially since it was alleged that the students were so attacked because they refused to allow the policemen to browse through their phones.

The actions of the policemen were again flagged because the Inspector-General Police, Alkali Usman Baba recently dismissed and demoted some policemen for almost similar misconducts.

Okoye said: “Upon diligent observation of this viral obscene video, the officers were identified to be a detachment of one of the Command’s Tactical teams comprising of six Police Officers led by Inspector Sunday Amadi who unfortunately was seen in the video assaulting the suspects with a cutlass.

“They have defaulted for discreditable, unprofessional conduct, improper dressing, incivility to and assaulting the duo suspects namely; Ikechukwu Ajiegbu and Ugochukwu Ajiegbu who were allegedly seen in an identified hard drug black-spot situated at Uretta, Owerri, unlawfully in possession of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and ‘Crystal Meth’ hard drug. i.e. methamphetamine aka ‘Mpuru Mmiri’; with a ‘cutlass’ which is not one of the Police accouterment while trying to apprehend them on April 20th at about 2:PM.

“While the investigation continues, The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who is a disciplinarian and defender of fundamental human right has ordered that prompt Orderly Room Trial should commence against the erring officers and that necessary disciplinary actions be taken if found guilty.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm as further development on the orderly room trial and disciplinary actions will be communicated back to them.”

Earlier, the Executive Director of Rule of Law and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma has condemned the actions of the policemen, calling for immediate action and proper disciplinary measures.

His words: “A video has been in circulation since Friday April 21, 2023 showing men in police uniform armed with guns and cutlasses, dragging some young people and assaulting them with the cutlasses.

“According to the commentary apparently by those who recorded the ugly scene, the incident happened in Owerri, and the young persons being dragged, molested and assaulted with cutlasses are students of Imo State University, Owerri.

“It was alleged that the police violence on the young persons was occasioned by the students’ refusal to allow the police operatives access to their phones.

“It is embarrassing to behold such an ugly spectacle of police officers using such excessive force and violence such as the use of machetes to strike unarmed students for not allowing them search their phones.

“The IGP and other police authorities have repeatedly warned police officers against randomly arresting people on the streets and searching their phones.

“Police authorities are called upon to order an investigation including analysis of the trending video to ascertain what happened. If the claims as stated are true, then the police officers involved should be subjected to appropriate disciplinary actions for abusing their powers and bringing the NPF to disrepute.”

The human rights activist further stated that on the same day, there were media reports of a senseless attack on police officers at Okpala junction, Imo State, by gunmen, killing five police officers said to be attached to Aboh Mbaise Police Division, and a couple inside their shop. This attack is unjustifiable and condemnable. Efforts must be made to apprehend the despicable culprits with a view to bringing them to justice. Police violence and attacks on the Police must stop as they do not serve any good purpose. Instead, they create a cycle of violence that undermines public safety, social harmony and development.”