Nigerians have condemned the battering of an aged commercial cyclist by Policemen attached to the Lagos State Police Task Force.

According to eyewitnesses, the policemen allegedly went to the front of the victim’s home at Ajenifuja Street, Orile Oshodi, Lagos, where he parked his motorcycle and seized it.

In the process of struggling to take possession of the motorcycle, the old man was injured and left bleeding.

It was further gathered that the old man, while holding unto his motorcycle, pleaded with policemen not to take his source of livelihood away.

[email protected]_Traffic ensured the altercation came to the notice of Nigerians via Twitter.

A Twitter user: [email protected], said: “We plead with the Lagos State Government to intervene and caution the police task force men.”

The Police Complaint [email protected]_CRU said it has taken note of the complaint and launched an investigation.

Nigerians, however, seized the opportunity to express their opinions, with many disagreeing over the issue.

[email protected], responding to the incident, said: “No words of encouragement. All we know how to do best is condemnation! Policemen are human beings. Also, that we are now seeing a quick response is an improvement from what we used to have before now.”

Taking sides with Sunday, Femi [email protected], said: “Elderly man and pleading! Is that a measure to exonerate his breach of the parking regulations? That anyhow way of ‘abeg sir’ on all breaches has to stop! Investigation will unfold if he was pleading or fighting! Eko Onibaje. May Nigeria triumph.”

Neutral [email protected], replied with a correction: “Dear Famo, I hope this is just you being sarcastic. If not, you have a bit of learning, understanding and comprehension to do. The key statement here is ‘parked in front of his house.’ And yes, the law has a human face. You don’t hurt someone to enforce.”

The incident for [email protected], made her remember an ugly episode in her life.

She tweeted: “Lagos State Task Force almost made me a young widow. They hit the base of a gun on my husband’s head. This happened at Apple Junction less than two months ago. Despite them hitting the motorbike which my husband boarded with their Hilux, four of them descended on my husband who was still trying to save himself from incoming vehicles. As they couldn’t get the Hausa cyclist, they decided to torture my husband. We spent almost two weeks in the hospital with numerous tests, CT and MRI scan done on him.”