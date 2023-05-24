Policemen assaulting civilians with plank, identified, arrested

The Delta State Police Command said it has identified and arrested policemen seen in a viral video assaulting civilians with plank at Ekredjebor Community in Ughelli North lga.

The spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, made the development public in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

Edafe tweeted: “After a careful examination of the video, assaulting a citizen under whatever guise is completely unacceptable.

“They have been identified and CP Delta State, Wale Abass, has ordered the immediate detention of the officers and commencement of their orderly room trial.

“The command is aware of a trending video recorded at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North LGA. The video, which captions some policemen who went there for an operation, was seen carrying planks and assaulting some persons.

“The Command wishes to state that the act of the officers concerned is condemnable and absolutely unacceptable.

“It is not in the command character to assault members of the public who we are supposed to protect.

“Moreso, planks are not part of police accoutrements, and it is absolutely unprofessional of them to assault members of the public in whatever guise.

“The erring officers have been identified and the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass has directed the immediate detention of the officers and internal disciplinary mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that they are punished in line with the extant laws as stipulated in the police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The CP, while condemning the malfeasance conduct of the officers, also urges members of the public to remain calm and assures them of the Command’s commitment to dealing with any officer who disregards the human rights of any person.

“To this end, members of the public are urged to call any of the following numbers and report cases of abuse to human rights or any other infractions by Policemen of the Command.”