Policemen assault lady filming them harassing Uber driver + Video

A video of two police officers assaulting a lady for filming them has made the rounds on social media.

A Twitter user: @Austynzogs, who shared the video on his handle, revealed the reason for the assault of the lady.

He said the lady was recording the policemen as they assaulted a Uber driver.

@Austynzogs wrote: “Last week police men guarding the palace at Illasan, Lekki Phase 1, allegedly assaulted a lady for attempting to record them during a confrontation with a Uber driver.

“The lady’s phone was seized & she was also arrested.

“Has she been freed?

“@BenHundeyin @Princemoye1.”

Reacting to the video, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the officers were made to face disciplinary action and the lady’s phone has been released to her.

Hundeyin tweeted: “DPO Ilesan waded in an ensured she got her phone back immediately and subjected the officer to disciplinary actions.

“The lady claimed she was injured for which the officer was mandated to offset her medical expense.

“The lady went home happy.

“I equally verified for her.”