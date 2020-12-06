The Imo State Police Command has condemned the killing of one Jude Oguzie by operatives attached to the Command on December 5, 2020 along Njaba/Owerri Road.

The spokesman of the Command, Ikeokwu Orlando, said this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Orlando, the Command’s Commissioner, Isaac O. Akinmoyede, wondered why the officers refused to adhere to the rules guiding use of firearms.

Akinmoyede therefore ordered investigation into the matter with a view to unravelling the cause of the incident.

The officers involved have, however been identified, arrested and are presently in custody.

The CP while sympathising with the family of the deceased, urged them to remain calm, as the Command will do everything possible to ensure that justice was served.

Orlando added: “The Command regrets the killing of the deceased under any guise especially now that the force is doing everything within its powers to put an end to incidents of brutality and incivility to members of the public.”