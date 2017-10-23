Policemen arrested after killing suspected drug trafficker

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested and is presently quizzing some policemen that killed a man in possession of 15 bags of Indian hemp.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Nkeiruka Nwode, in a press release, described the killing of the deceased as unfortunate.

According to Nwode, the incident happened on Friday around 6pm at Tarzan Junction, Nkpor, along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

She explained that a police patrol team on “Stop-and-Search” duty had attempted to stop a driver in a Camry car on a routine check, but the driver refused to stop.

The police team had to chase the suspect from the DMGS Junction up to Tarzan Junction, where he was accosted.

The police image maker said a scuffle ensued in a bid to search the suspect’s car.

Nwode said it was during the scuffle that the police shot at the man and he died on the spot.

The statement reads: “At about 6pm, on 20/10/2017, a police patrol team on Stop-and-Search duty stopped the driver of a suspected Camry vehicle for routine check. However, the driver failed to stop. He was chased by the police team from Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) roundabout, Onitsha and subsequently accosted at Tarzan Junction, Nkpor as a result of traffic build-up.

“In a bid to search the vehicle properly, a melee ensued and the driver was shot by the police. Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 15 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Consequently, an angry mob set ablaze the security pick-up van that was seen approaching the junction. The driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt. Sadly, a motor boy, who was with an approaching trailer, sighted the angry mob and jumped down from the trailer. He was reported to have been crushed to death by a hit-and-run vehicle.

“Some miscreants, unaware of the true facts behind the incident, took advantage of the situation and gathered up for a mob action.”

The PPRO, while stating that the police officers involved in incident were in custody and undergoing interrogation, appealed to members of the public, especially those who witnessed the incident, to feel free to provide information to the police, so that the hit-and-run driver would be arrested.