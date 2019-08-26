The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the alleged killing of a man at Shogunle area of the state by a yet to be identified mobile policeman.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday that the command had received the news of the killing.

Elkana said the command was already investigating the identity of the policeman, the victim and what led to the incident.

“We are investigating the case. I am gathering information for an update on the matter before going to the press,” he said.

NAN reports that a stray bullet from an unidentified policeman allegedly killed one Waliu Dauda on Sunday night at Shogunle area of Lagos.

It also learnt that the deceased was into chair renting business, but met his untimely death when he went to pack the chairs he rented out to a church at about 8pm.

A source said the church, located at Bello Street, had a special programme, where some invited dignitaries came with police escorts.

The source alleged that one of the policemen fired some shots into the air while leading an unnamed dignitary out of the church premises.

“Unfortunately, Dauda was hit by the bullet, killing him on the spot,” the source said.

NAN.