Policeman who rejected $200,000 bribe gets promotion, cash reward

The Police Service Commission has announced a special promotion for Chief Superintendent of Police Daniel Amah, who rejected $200,000 bribe, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

This was revealed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission on Friday.

The spokesperson of the ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Ogugua said the police officer was also awarded the sum of N1 million by the PSC as reward and encouragement for maintaining the integrity of the Police.

Amah was also recently honoured with the 2022 Public Service Integrity Award by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector.

The event was organised by the ICPC in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

The Chairman of the PSC, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, said Amah represented the integrity and good character of a deserving Police Officer.

Ogunbiyi said the reward and special promotion would serve as a morale booster for all police officers to keep doing the right things always.

She said: “On 24th April 2022, a matter was reported to Amah that a suspect, one Mr. Ali Zaki, had convinced Bureau De Change Operators that he had $750,000 which he could sell to them at the rate of N430, so he could get the equivalent, which was N322,500,000.

“After a bank staff confirmed the availability of the money at the bank to the victim, the transaction took place.

“However, the suspect arranged with armed robbers to track and rob the victim while the money was being transported.

“When the matter was reported to the Police Division in Kano State where SP Daniel Amah was the DPO (Divisional Police Officer), it commenced investigations.

“In the course of the investigation, they traced the principal suspect, Mr Zaki, who offered $200,000 to Amah to bury the case through a bank staff.

“The offer was rejected, the bank staff was promptly apprehended, and which also led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The $200,000 was recovered and registered as an exhibit.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ICPC had also last month honoured Amah with the 2022 Public Service Integrity Award.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, described the new ACP as a distinguished public servant, who, against all odds, refused to be corrupted and compromised.

Owasanoye said: “We are particularly delighted that the Awardee is from the Nigeria Police, an institution often much derided, maligned and under-appreciated.

“In 2021, one of the Public Service Integrity Awardees was also a police officer.

“We commend the Inspector General of Police for producing these beacons of light, in a desert of despair.”

Owasanoye spoke at the anti-corruption summit, which held in Abuja.

Amah, an indigene of Jos East, Plateau State, joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Inspector in 2002.

He is currently serving as the DPO of Bompai Police Station, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.





