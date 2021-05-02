The Nigeria Police Force has arrested the bribe-seeking police officer seen in a viral video demanding for cash from an offender.

The video showed the officer asking for a bribe from a man who he stopped for driving without a tint permit.

The supposed offender had offered to transfer the requested bribe to the Officer but he turned this down.

In a tweet posted on its handle, the Police Complaint Unit said that the erring officer has been arrested.

It tweeted: “The officer who was seen in this viral video behaving in an unprofessional and corrupt manner, has been identified, arrested, disarmed and detained for further investigation and disciplinary action. Ekiti PPRO.”