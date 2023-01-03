Policeman who killed man in Ajah area unveiled

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed the identify of the policeman who shot dead Gafaru Buraimoh on December 7, 2022 in Ajah area of Lagos State.

This development was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Monday.

Hundeyin identified the killer cop as Inspector Imeh Johnson.

He said Johnson has undergone trial, with the report forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2.

He said of the Officer, who is at present in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba: “The orderly room trial of Inspector Imeh Johnson has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos for final decision.”

—