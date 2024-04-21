Policeman who killed businessman arrested, trial begins

The Abia State Police Command said it has arrested a policeman, Corporal Obaji Nook, who killed a businessman, Emmanuel Okocha, who is resident in the Aba area of the state.

Command’s spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Chinaka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, in the statement on behalf of the Command’s Commissioner, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, said Njoku, attached to Abayi Police Division, shot the deceased on the ever-busy Aba-Owerri Road in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state.

She said: “The Abia State Command is aware of the news regarding the incident resulting in the death of Mr. Emmanuel Okocha, shot by a police officer.

“Preliminary inquiries into the matter revealed that a police Corporal Obaji Njoku, attached to Abayi Police Division under Abia State Police Command shot at Mr. Emmanuel Okocha along Aba-Owerri Road.

“The officer has been apprehended, and necessary disciplinary procedures have been initiated.

“Appropriate disciplinary actions and sanctions will be effected soonest, and he will face the full course of appropriate administrative and legal consequences.

“In this regard, representatives of the bereaved family and stakeholders will be carried along as the proceedings progress.

“The Abia State Police Command states without prevarication that the incident is unfortunate, and regrettable.

“The Command uses this medium to publicly commiserate with the family, friends, and well-wishers of the deceased.

“The Abia State Police Command remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and the rule of law.

“We unequivocally condemn any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among our officers.”