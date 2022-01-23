Policeman who beat female traveller, shot at others arrested + Photo

The Edo State Police Command has paraded the Police Officer who assaulted travellers and shot in their direction in a viral video.

The video, which went viral on Friday, caused outrage from Nigerians, who watched as the policeman beat a lady traveller.

After a while, he also cocked his gun and fired a shot.

Following the outrage, it was revealed that the police officer involved and his team members have been arrested.

However, Nigerians were not satisfied and asked for proof.

The Nigerian Police Force has now released a statement on Facebook, alongside a photo of the trigger-happy police officer being paraded.

The police said the incident happened in December 2021.

However, it took the video going viral for the officer to be arrested in January 2022.

The officer has been identified as Sergeant Jude Ogudu.

He and his team members, who were present during the incident, are currently being held in the detention facilities of the Edo State Criminal Investigation Department.

The statement reads: “SGT Jude Ogudu and 4 others spotted in viral video assaulting a lady have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command.

“They are currently being held in the detention facilities of the State CID.

“The case is being investigated by the X-squad unit of the Command.”