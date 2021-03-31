A police inspector, a civilian and an Anioma Security Watch vigilante were killed on Tuesday March 30, 2021 when heavily armed hoodlums attacked a new generation bank and the Divisional Police Headquarters, Issele-Uku, Delta State.

According to a statement by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the robbers used dynamites to destroy the security doors of the banking hall and made away with undisclosed amount of money.

The police station in the community was simultaneously attacked and riddled with bullets, apparently to deter operatives from foiling the robbery.

Edafe said that the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, mobilized patrol teams from the State Police Headquarters, Asaba to Issele-Uku, led by the DC Operations DCP Olaleye Faleye, who engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“The hoodlums escaped in two vehicles but were chased and consequently, they abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the bush.

“However, an Inspector of Police, Anioma Security Watch vigilante member and a civilian died while one of the hoodlums was killed and their vehicles full of blood were recovered,” Edafe said.

One AK-47 rifle with empty magazine painted with police color was also recovered from the bandits.

The command therefore appealed to members of the public with useful information that could aid the arrest of the hoodlums to avail such information to the commissioner of police.