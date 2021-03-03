ASP Ameh Agbo has told the National Human Rights Commission panel that Edward Dumisara was killed during an exchange of gunfire between the police and cultists in Bowe community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NHRC panel is investigating alleged violations of rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the police.

Led in evidence by his counsel, Gabriel Okpata, Agbo told the panel that Dumisara died on June 20, 2020.

He testified as a respondent in the petition marked: 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/117, filed by Confidence Leera, who alleged that his brother, Dumisara, was secretly abducted and imprisoned by the police.

Other respondents are SP Martin Samuel, DSP Essien Edet, Inspector-General of Police, the Intelligence Response Team “D” Division in Itam area of Uyo and the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police.

The witness said: “Dumisara and his gang members blocked and robbed a vehicle conveying money for a company named Paddyman Nigeria Limited on July 1, 2019.

“The gang members also killed Sergeants Habila Saleh and Nasru Fate and attempted to kill Nnamdi Ihunukara and Innocent Onuoha.

“After killing the policemen, the gang members carted away one AK-47 rifle with number BE360676 with 30 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and a LAR rifle with the number 1694857 with 38 rounds of live ammunition.

“On June 19, 2020, we received an intelligence report that Dumisara’s gang members would be moving the arms from Bowe to Kobowe community.”

The witness said his team was instructed by the IGP to recover the arms from the gang, adding: “Based on this, we asked Dumisara to lead to where they normally meet.

“We trekked for about 30 minutes in the bush.

”Dumisara and Nnamdi Derek, alias ND, sustained gunshot injuries.

“We took them to the General Hospital, Bori, where we were told they could not handle them.

“Dumisara’s remains are deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.”

Agbo appealed to the panel to recommend to the Federal Government to compensate the families of the two policemen and the two civilian drivers.

While being cross-examined by the counsel for the petitioner, Victor Giwa, Agbo said he first saw the deceased when he was first arrested on July 30, 2019 in connection with the kidnapping of Obianuju Anijemba.

Asked the purpose of the N20,000 he received from the deceased and N5,000 from the petitioner on September 26, 2019 and September 14, 2019 respectively, he said it was meant as appreciation.

“I had a covenant with my Lord that I will not receive bribe as a policeman. Dumisara gave me the money on his own voluntarily,” he said.

The third respondent, Essien Edet, also testified before the panel and urged the panel to strike out his name from the petition because he was an investigator and not part of the arresting team.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, adjourned hearing until April 12 for adoption of written addresses.