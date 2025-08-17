Policeman, three civilians arrested for alleged extortion, robbery

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a serving police officer and three civilians for allegedly terrorising residents of Benin through acts of brutality, extortion, and armed robbery.

The spokesperson of the Command, Moses Yamu, disclosed the development on Sunday in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

He said the arrest followed a viral video in which a victim allegedly accused some policemen of abducting him, seizing his phone and belongings, while subjecting him to harassment.

Acting on the report, Yamu said the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, ordered an immediate investigation and arrest of the culprits.

He said: “On 15th August 2025, operatives of the Ugbowo Surveillance Team successfully intercepted the suspects with a silver coloured Toyota Yaris and other incriminating items.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said a serving Police Inspector was arrested alongside three civilian accomplices for allegedly terrorising the residents of the city through acts of extortion and harassment.

Describing the incident as “shameful and criminal,” he quoted CP Agbonika as saying the suspects would face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “The command has zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of office, or misconduct within the Force.

“There will be no hiding place for rogue elements within the police.

“Any officer caught engaging in extortion, brutality, or corruption will be dismissed, arrested, and prosecuted.”

Yamu urged members of the public, including the victim featured in the viral video, to come forward with credible information to aid investigations and ensure justice was served.

The police spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment of the command to safeguarding lives and property, restoring public confidence and upholding the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.

