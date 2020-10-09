A Policeman attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, Lagos State, Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, has shot his lover, Joy Eze, over a disagreement in Opebi area of Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said it had nothing to do with the ongoing nationwide protest demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, tagged: #EndSARS.

Aiwansoba shot Eze in the mouth at Salvation Bus Stop on Thursday at about 9:21pm.

Eze, said to be of Owonikoko Street, Idiagbon, College Road, Ogba, Lagos, was said to have engaged his police lover in a fierce argument before he shot me.

According to Adejobi, as at the time of the incident, the identity of the policeman was unknown, until the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the Divisional Police Officer, Ikeja to trace the whereabout of the victim, ascertain her health condition and get more information on the incident and identify the policeman for further necessary actions.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the said Police Sergeant was off duty and not issued with a police rifle or arms as at the time of the incident, hence the Police’s concern on the ownership and/or possession of the arms he used in perpetrating the act.

Odumosu has ordered that the fleeing policeman, who is attached to another police formation within the state, be arrested by all means and made to face the consequences of his criminal act.

Adejobi said: “While the Commissioner of Police condemns the act, the command will not in anyway leave any stone unturned in getting justice for the victim and sustain the ethics and Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and protect the fundamental human rights of all and sundry across the state.

“Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to all Lagosians especially protesters across the state, to maintain law and order while they embark on peaceful protests as the police will do everything possible not to infringe on their rights.”