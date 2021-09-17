Policeman nabbed with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, have arrested a Police Sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau State.

Major Ishaku Takwa, OPSH Media Officer, disclosed this in a statement in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Thursday.

The statement explained that the suspect was arrested on Thursday afternonn at a checkpoint in Werreng community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The Media Officer explained that the Police Sergeant, who was in a vehicle with a 60-year-old man, had attempted to escape.

Takwa said: “Our troops this afternoon intercepted a police sergeant and one other suspect with 370 rounds of ammunition.

“The ammunition was concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder jeep with registration number LGT 772 JN.

“Luck ran out of the suspects when the driver attempted to maneuvre the military check point located at Werreng along Barkin Ladi-Jos road, unfortunately, their car hit the barricade at the check point which resulted in the death of one of them.”

According to Takwa, preliminary investigation revealed that the man who drove the vehicle “is serving with the Police Traffic Department”.

He added: “The body of the deceased had been handed over to the Police while the other suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.”

Takwa said other items recovered from the suspects included a Toyota Pathfinder vehicle, N205,000, an empty case of ammunition, one Dagger, a torchlight and three Techno phones.

The rest, he said, were a National Identity card, three wraps of substance suspected to be cannabis and a bag containing clothing materials.

He said the surviving suspect would be handed over to the Police after full investigation for prosecution.