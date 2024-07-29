Policeman, lady killed as Boko Haram attacks police barracks

The Borno State Police Command on Sunday said two lives were lost as its men repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists at Jakana Police Barracks in Konduga Local Government Area of the State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Nahun Daso, confirmed the incident on Sunday in a statement he endorsed.

He said the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Daso, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the swift response of the Police Mobile Force attached to Jakana Police Station repelled the assailants, preventing them from overrunning the police asset.

He explained that two lives were tragically lost in the exchange of fire.

He said: “They included a police officer and a civilian woman.

“Additionally, a police patrol vehicle was burnt down during the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police in Borno, CP Yusufu Lawal, has extended his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that a discreet investigation has commenced.

“Security measures have also been taken to prevent further attacks.”

