The Adamawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of their officer, who allegedly shot and killed a commercial motorcycle operator in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the state Police Command Public Relation Officer, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola.

Nguroje said the incident occurred on Monday at about 9am in Maiha town of Maiha Local Government Area.

He said: “The officer is currently under arrest and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju, has given directive for thorough investigation into the matter.

“As soon as the investigation is completed, the suspected officer will be charged to Court for appropriate action.”

Nguroje warned that officers and men were given riffles to protect lives not to take lives of innocent citizens and should always discharge their duty within the rule of law and to respect human rights.

Nguroje also appealed to the citizens of the state to desist from taking laws into their hands as the Command was making efforts to protect their lives and properties.

Alhaji Idi Amin, the Chairman of Maiha Local Government Council, expressed dismay over the incident and described it as “unacceptable”.

Amin assured the family of the deceased, Arabo Tambajam, 20, and the people of Maiha town that the local government council would follow the case until justice was done.

He said: “I am in shock the way and manner this young man, Arabo Tambajam, 20, recklessly shot by the security officer who was supposed to protect the lives of people in the area.

“I am assuring the people that the management of the Local Government Council would not rest until justice prevails.”

He however called the locals not to take laws into their hands as government was making efforts to ensure justice was done.

NAN gathered that the deceased was a commercial motorcyclist in Maiha town.

Tambajam was allegedly shot and killed by a police officer at a checkpoint after he allegedly refused to give the police N100.

Late Tambajam was said to have earlier given the officer N50 to allow him pass, but refused and demanded for N100.