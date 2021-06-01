A video showing a Traffic Warden of the Nigeria Police Force who called on “Jesus” repeatedly after a driver scared him with reckless driving and threat of kidnap has since gone viral.

In the video, the driver was heard asking the traffic officer not to enter his car because his light wasn’t working.

Meanwhile, the traffic officer was adamant and heard asking if the driver wants to kidnap him, stating that he should go ahead.

The driver answered in the affirmative that he was going to kidnap him.

However, after the driver drove off at high speed with tyres screeching, the traffic officer was heard shouting “Jesus” before the driver allowed him to seemingly jump out of the car.