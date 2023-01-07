Subscribe
Policeman injured by hit-and-run driver in Lagos + Photos

A yet-to-be-identified policemen has been injured after he was hit by a hit-and-run driver in Lagos.

This was made known by the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency on Thursday in a statement on the social media.

The statement said: “Report of a hit and run at Ilubinrin inward Simpson, this has led to a serious traffic backlog towards third mainland bridge.”

The terse statement said the Lagos State Ambulance Services had been informed for immediate intervention.

It promised more update on the development.

