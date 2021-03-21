The Benue State Police Command on Sunday ordered a full investigation into the alleged attack on Governor Samuel Ortom, which took place on Saturday at Abua Village, Gboko Road in Makurdi.

This was contained in a statement by the spokeswoman of the Command, DSP Catherine Anene, on Sunday.

According to Anene, the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, while condemning the attack on the governor, also ordered full investigation into the matter.

She said in the statement: “On Saturday March 20, at about 1200hrs, a distress call was received from one of the police officers deployed as escort to the governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom.

“He said that, while on escort duty with the governor to his farm located at Abua Village, Gboko road, Makurdi, some armed men numbering about 15 came out from the bush and started shooting sporadically at His Excellency’s entourage.

“He stated further that they were able to repel the attackers and secure the governor back to Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, unhurt.

“Upon receipt of this information, a team of police officers was detailed to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order and on the spot assessment of the crime scene.

“Madaki while condemning the unprovoked attack on the governor, commended officers who were involved in the gun duel for bravery and ordered an investigation into the case.

“The CP added that such lawlessness cannot be condoned in Benue state under his watch.”